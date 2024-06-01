Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are facing traffic chaos

Drivers in Edinburgh are facing long delays after a crash on the A1 left the road closed.

Traffic is heavy at Fort Kinnaird, with motorists in Portobello and Musselburgh also facing delays as a result of the incident. Drivers have been urged to avoid the area if possible.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the southbound carriageway at around 9am. Two were later taken to hospital and the road reopened at around 1pm.

A Traffic Scotland spokesman said the A1 was closed ‘southbound at Newcraighall Fort Kinnaird due to a collision’. He added: “Traffic is heavy in the area - please avoid where possible.”

Lothian Buses said the road closure was affecting services, with buses unable to serve the A1 and Fort Kinnaird. These services are instead terminating at Queen Margaret University ‘until further notice’.

The 30, 46, 48 and 49 bus services are also facing delays.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a crash involving one car on the A1 at the Newcraighall junction, around 9am on Saturday, June 1.