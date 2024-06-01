Edinburgh has always been fortunate to have a fantastic range of bar and pubs in the city centre.
Although we lost a few great ones in 2023 including Woodland Creatures, the legendary ATIK nightclub commonly known as Cav and Waverley Festival Village, a host of impressive new bars also emerged on the scene in the last 12 months.
Here are 12 bars that opened in Edinburgh in the last year
1. Port of Leith Distillery
Described as the biggest tourist attraction to be built in Leith for decades, the Port of Leith Distillery made headlines when it opened last October. Boasting panoramic views of the city, you can enjoy well-crafted cocktails and a selection of new-wave whisky at this impressive Leith venue Photo: NJ
2. Goose 73
Goose 73 opened on Broughton Street back in January at the former site of Da Vinci. Owners transformed the Italian restaurant into a contemporary wine and tapas bar after noticing a change in customer trends following Covid. The venue offers ‘an exquisite selection of wines and craft premium beers paired with a delectable array of tapas’ Photo: submitted
3. The Botanist
The Botanist arrived at the St James Quarter last September and serves up a stunning collection of ‘botany-inspired’ cocktails alongside an impressive food menu and live music events Photo: Third Party
4. Ruma
Opening on Broughton Street in late March, co-owners Jamie Shields and Steven Aitken wanted to bring a dedicated rum bar to the capital. Ruma, the Scots Gaelic word for rum, sells a variety of signature cocktails and possibly the widest selection of rums in Scotland Photo: KQ
