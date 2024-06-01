Edinburgh pubs: 12 bars in and around the city centre that opened in the last year

From Moulin Rouge inspired cocktail bars to rooftop havens - there’s a range of bars that have opened in the last year that are worth checking out

Edinburgh has always been fortunate to have a fantastic range of bar and pubs in the city centre.

Although we lost a few great ones in 2023 including Woodland Creatures, the legendary ATIK nightclub commonly known as Cav and Waverley Festival Village, a host of impressive new bars also emerged on the scene in the last 12 months.

And with more on the way this year, from long-awaited Pitt Market venue in Granton, to Manahatta and the Edinburgh Playhouse’s upcoming theatre bar - there’s plenty to look forward to.

Here are 12 bars that opened in Edinburgh in the last year

1. Port of Leith Distillery

Described as the biggest tourist attraction to be built in Leith for decades, the Port of Leith Distillery made headlines when it opened last October. Boasting panoramic views of the city, you can enjoy well-crafted cocktails and a selection of new-wave whisky at this impressive Leith venue Photo: NJ

2. Goose 73

3. The Botanist

4. Ruma

