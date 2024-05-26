Edinburgh Playhouse to transform neighbouring venue into new restaurant and bar
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Edinburgh Playhouse has unveiled plans to open a new bar and restaurant later in the year - with the three-floor venue serving coffee and small plates by day and cocktails and light food options by night.
It comes after ATG Entertainment, the owners of the Edinburgh Playhouse, bought neighbouring venue Café Habana last year following the retirement of Lorraine Rourke, who ran the bar for 23 years. The building was originally part of the Edinburgh Playhouse and ATG took the opportunity to regain a part of the theatre’s history.
The new venue ‘Little Picardy’ is set to open later this summer and will be integrated with the Edinburgh Playhouse, meaning audience members can sit down for food and drinks before moving through the building to take their seat in the theatre.
Gordon Millar, Edinburgh Playhouse theatre director said: “We are delighted to be opening Little Picardy and, in turn, welcoming in more of our local community, building upon what we bring to our city and establishing a brand-new venue for people to make even more memories in.”
The name, Little Picardy, derives from the 18th century when weavers from the Picardie region of northern France settled in the area, building a commune of 13 houses and naming it Picardy Village - which later became known as Little Picardy.
The new bar and restaurant will serve locally roasted barista coffee, salads, sandwiches and small plates by day - and in the evening, Little Picardy will offer hot and cold sharing plates and a selection of cocktails as well as local and international beers and wines.
The exact opening date is yet to be announced - to keep an eye on developments you can visit the ATG website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.