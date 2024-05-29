Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Pitt is expected to open its new site on West Shore Road in late summer

The much-anticipated Granton Pitt venue has announced a series of pop-up events at its new Edinburgh location ahead of their grand opening in the summer.

The Pitt, which is known for its award-winning street food, craft beers and live events, will host three events during the Euros, where visitors can watch football matches on their large projector, with the venue also ‘serving up your favourite Pitt street food, along with a fully stocked bar featuring the best beer selection.’

Owners said: “If you're looking for a unique and special way to cheer on Scotland as they take on some of Europe's biggest teams, then Granton Pitt is the place to be.” The events include the Scotland v Germany match (June 14), Scotland v Hungary (June 19) and Scotland v Switzerland (June 23).

The original Pitt Street food market closed in August 2022 - but owners say the new Granton venue will be open by late summer

The popular business closed at its previous location in Pitt Street, Leith, at the end of August 2022. The new venue at 20 West Shore Road is expected to be a big hit with locals and tourists when it opens in late summer, being three times larger than the former site and hosting more than 15 traders from street food trucks to retail stalls.

The new version of the Pitt will also have a 700-capacity event space for live events and owners say the Granton venue will retain the ‘familiar Pitt vibe we all love’.

Writing on their website owners said: “We're absolutely thrilled to say The Pitt in Granton is coming together beautifully! We're super duper mega looking forward to seeing you down here. Plenty of info over the coming days about our BIG plans which are finally taking shape!”

They added: “We're currently on site, sprucing the place up to create a space where we can all gather again. By the end of summer, we aim to have things up and running.”