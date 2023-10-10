Mexican pop-up restaurant, Guisados, has amassed a loyal following in and around Leith – this weekend it moves into its new home near the Shore.

A Mexican pop-up restaurant in Edinburgh, that has previously appeared at various bars and street food markets, will take up a full time residency at the Bullfinch pub in Leith this weekend.

Guisados, which serves traditional Mexican cuisine, combines traditional methods with fresh, local produce and authentic ingredients to summon the deep, vibrant flavours of Mexico.

Taking its name form a traditional Mexican stew, Guisados was established by chef of 20 years, Jamie Hunter aka ‘El Cazador’ who has collaborated with the Bellfield Brewery, Pitt Street Food Market and the Bullfinch in the past– but this weekend marks the first time the grassroots pop-up has secured a permanent location.

their menu includes: totopos (house corn tortilla chips with fresh salsas), slow-cooked Oaxacan mole (chicken in a rich sauce packed with fruits, nuts, spices and chocolate), tacos al pastor, beef barbacoa and crispy beer-battered hake tacos

Jamie Hunter, who travelled to Oaxaca and Yucatán for inspiration ahead of his business venture said: “I’m delighted to be trading down at the Bullfinch again. The staff have been really enthusiastic about this new venture and the space feels just right for tacos and warming Mexican food.”

Inspired by the street food stalls in Mexico, Jamie wanted to take his experiments with Mexican dishes to the people of Edinburgh, showcasing his own take on this rich and varied cuisine. Popular dishes include slow-cooked Oaxacan mole (chicken in a rich sauce packed with fruits, nuts, spices and chocolate), tacos al pastor, beef barbacoa and crispy beer-battered hake tacos.

Jamie said: “After a hectic year of popups, it feels great to settle into a new fixed address in Leith. I’m excited to try out some new dishes for the folks down at the Shore to go with the bar’s excellent range of beers and cocktails. There’s some cool stuff in the pipeline, including a special edition Barney’s beer brewed to celebrate the launch.”

Guisados will launch its residency at the Bullfinch on Bath Road on Friday October 13. Owned by The Pitt and Barney’s Beer since 2021, the ‘old school pub with community vibes’ has supported street food pop-ups in the past.

Chef, Jamie Hunter, said he is delighted to relocate to the Bullfinch pub adding 'the space feels just right for tacos and warming Mexican food.' All dishes are made to order, with the menu including a range of naturally gluten-free or plant-based options

Bullfinch manager, Ralph, said: “We’re really excited to finally be able to tell everyone about our new kitchen takeover. We started floating the idea of getting Guisados in for a collaboration earlier this year following a couple of sell-out pop-up appearances.

“We were blown away by the food and were convinced that it would be the perfect fit for a residency at our cosy wee pub - we can’t wait for punters to try it! It's the ideal food to pair with our great selection of beers and cocktails. “

Ralph added: “It's been a very exciting second year for us here at Bullfinch. With the success of our DJ nights and live music plus Sesh and Sketch, adding Guisados to our line is just the best way to round off a great year.”