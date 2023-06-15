Police were alerted to reports of a young child left sleeping in a car, in the Fort Kinnaird car park in Newcraighall, at around 2.50pm on Wednesday, June 14. A witness said that the child was left “inside the vehicle in hot sun for almost half an hour”. Officers attended and gave advice to those involved. No further action was taken. At the time police were called to the incident, temperatures reached a high of 23C in the Capital.