News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Edinburgh police called after toddler left alone inside 'hot' locked car in Fort Kinnaird car park

Young child left in ‘hot’ car, as temperatures reached 23C in Edinburgh
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 12:44 BST

A toddler was left alone in a car for almost half an hour outside an Edinburgh shopping centre.

Police were alerted to reports of a young child left sleeping in a car, in the Fort Kinnaird car park in Newcraighall, at around 2.50pm on Wednesday, June 14. A witness said that the child was left “inside the vehicle in hot sun for almost half an hour”. Officers attended and gave advice to those involved. No further action was taken. At the time police were called to the incident, temperatures reached a high of 23C in the Capital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.50pm on Wednesday, 14 June, police were called after concern was raised about a young child left sleeping in a car in a car park in Newcraighall. Enquiries were carried out and advice was given to those involved.”

A child was left alone inside a vehicle in the Fort Kinnaird car park in Edinburgh.A child was left alone inside a vehicle in the Fort Kinnaird car park in Edinburgh.
A child was left alone inside a vehicle in the Fort Kinnaird car park in Edinburgh.