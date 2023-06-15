Edinburgh police called after toddler left alone inside 'hot' locked car in Fort Kinnaird car park
A toddler was left alone in a car for almost half an hour outside an Edinburgh shopping centre.
Police were alerted to reports of a young child left sleeping in a car, in the Fort Kinnaird car park in Newcraighall, at around 2.50pm on Wednesday, June 14. A witness said that the child was left “inside the vehicle in hot sun for almost half an hour”. Officers attended and gave advice to those involved. No further action was taken. At the time police were called to the incident, temperatures reached a high of 23C in the Capital.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.50pm on Wednesday, 14 June, police were called after concern was raised about a young child left sleeping in a car in a car park in Newcraighall. Enquiries were carried out and advice was given to those involved.”