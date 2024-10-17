Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a warning to Edinburgh residents to be vigilant after a series of attacks on walking routes in the city.

Detectives investigating three separate incidents on Sunday, October 13 say they believe them to be linked, and are hunting for the man responsible.

A 31-year-old man was set upon while he was cycling on the Union Canal tow path at around 7pm. He required hospital treatment and was discharged later the same day.

A 50-year-old man was assaulted while he was walking on the same path but he did not require hospital treatment.

Police believe that the man who carried out the attacks also acted in a threatening manner towards a woman who was walking on the path near to Meggetland Bridge at around 5.40pm.

Officers are now working to identify the man, who is described as between 20 and 30 years old, around 6ft and of a lean build. He is also said to have a pale complexion and a gaunt face which was clean shaven. He had short, dark hair and dark eyebrows.

At the time of the attacks, he was wearing a dark blue hoodie and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Gordon Couper said: "We believe all three of these incidents are linked and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“We believe there were other people using the path around the time of these incidents and would urge anyone who witnessed anything to let us know. We’d also be keen to speak to anyone who have photographs or video footage from the area around these times.

“We would urge people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us. We have dedicated officers patrolling both the general area and the tow path specifically who you can speak to."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 2814 of Sunday, October 13.