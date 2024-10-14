Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Edinburgh say it is ‘imperative’ they trace a hooded man who seriously assaulted a 31-year-old man on Sunday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 7pm on Sunday, October, 13, the victim was cycling eastbound on the Union Canal when he was approached by a man who assaulted him. The incident happened on the canal’s towpath near Harrison Park.

The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment and was later released. Police are now appealing for information as their enquiries into the incident continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google Maps

The suspect is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, around 6ft tall, of medium build, with dark eyebrows and possible facial hair. At the time of the attack the man is believed to have been wearing a blue hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms and possibly white trainers.

Detective Inspector Gordon Couper said: "A man has been seriously assaulted and it is imperative that we trace the individual responsible. A dedicated team of officers are working on this and I would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to trace whoever is responsible.

"We have been gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area which is being reviewed. But I would also be very keen to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information which can assist our investigation.

"Please think back - did you see anything suspicious? Or did you see someone matching the suspect's description in the area on Sunday evening? Any information, or footage, could prove vital, so please do pass it on to officers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Couper added: "Officers will remain in the area while enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information, or any concerns, can speak to them.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 2814 of Sunday, October 13.