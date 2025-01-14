Edinburgh police investigating attempted murder in Portobello charge two teenagers
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two teenagers have been charged after the attempted murder of an 18-year-old man in Edinburgh.
Emergency services raced to Bath Street, Portobello, at around 6.40pm on Friday following reports of a teenager having been found seriously injured in the street.
The victim was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, have now been charged in connection with the incident. Both are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.
Detective Inspector Dougal Begg said: “We would like to thank the public for assisting with our enquiries following our earlier appeal into this incident.”