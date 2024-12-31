Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Most Edinburgh bus services will continue on their normal routes this evening, although some diversions remain in place.

Due to the cancellation of Edinburgh's Hogmanay outdoor events, most of the planned city centre bus diversions for the street party and concert in the gardens will no longer take place.

However, Lothian Buses is reminding passengers that there are still some diversions in place in Edinburgh city centre this evening, Tuesday, December 31.

From 6.30pm tonight until January 1, the 22 service will operate its normal route to West Approach Road then buses will then omit The Exchange (Stop XB) and terminate at Usher Hall (Stop XF).

Service 23 to/from Trinity and 27 to/from Silverknowes will operate its normal route to Dundas Street, and then turn via Heriot Row, Queen Street Gardens West, Queen Street and Queen Street Gardens East, before starting northbound journeys at Dundas Street.

The service 23 to/from Greenbank and service 27 (to/from Hunter's Tryst) will operate the normal route to Home Street in Tollcross, buses will then operate via Thornybauk, Ponton Street, Semple Street and Morrison Street to pick up southbound journeys on Lothian Road.

Service 24 to/from West Granton will take the normal route to Queen Street Gardens West, before turning via Queen Street, Queen Street Gardens East and Heriot Row and starting northbound journeys at Howe Street. Heading to/from Royal Infirmary it will operate the normal route to Brougham Street in Tollcross, and then operate via West Tollcross, Ponton Street, Semple Street and Morrison Street to pick up southbound journeys on Lothian Road.

Tonight’s Hogmanay Street Party has been cancelled due to strong winds and heavy rain. | Getty Images

Services 22, 36, 37 and 47 to/from Dean Bridge will operate the normal route to Dean Bridge and then use Chester Street, Walker Street and Melville Street to turn, before picking up northbound journeys on Drumsheugh Place.

The 29 Silverknowes - City Centre service will operate normal its route to Queen Street Gardens West, buses will then turn via Queen Street, Queen Street Gardens East and Heriot Row, before starting northbound journeys at Howe Street.

Service 36 to/from Gyle Centre and service 47 to/from Penicuik will operate normal route to Tollcross, buses will then operate via Lochrin Terrace (36)/West Tollcross (47), Ponton Street, Semple Street and terminate on Lothian Road.

Services 29 and 37 to/from Midlothian will operate via South Bridge, Leith Street, Leith Street Gyratory and Elm Row.

A spokesperson for Lothian said: “Despite the Edinburgh Hogmanay outdoor events being cancelled due to the adverse weather, Lothian’s Hogmanay Services will run as planned.

“You can find more information about our Hogmanay services including routes, timetables and ticket prices here. Some diversions remain in place, the current up-to-date information can be found on our service alerts page.”

Trams will continue to serve all stops as normal, with the original plans to split the Edinburgh line into two dropped following the cancellation of outdoor Hogmanay events in the city centre.

Edinburgh Trams is still offering all-night services to help people travel around town after the bells, with free trams every 10 minutes from midnight until 2 am.