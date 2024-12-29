Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh is braced for a wet and windy start to 2025, with multiple weather warnings having been issued for next week.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain and snow on Monday, wind on Tuesday and snow on both Wednesday and Thursday, with each expected to bring ‘significant disruption’.

Concerns have been growing this week for Edinburgh’s famous Hogmanay celebrations, the biggest in the world, after forecasters predicted the Scottish capital would be battered by heavy rain for 48 hours right up until the bells.

But there is some hope for the thousands of revellers who are looking forward to the event, after the rain warning, which originally covered most of Scotland including Edinburgh and the Lothians, was moved further north.

Parts of north Edinburgh, Queensferry, West Lothian and Falkirk are still included in tomorrow’s warning for rain and snow, which is set to last from midnight tonight until midnight on Tuesday.

Organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay said yesterday that they will ‘continue to work closely with the Met Office and other agencies to monitor forecasts leading up to Hogmanay’.

Edinburgh is to be battered with wind, rain and snow in the lead up to the New Year. | Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

They added: “As always in Scotland, the forecasts are changing regularly, and we are still a few days away, so we advise customers to stay up-to-date via our social channels and MET Office. For all Edinburgh's Hogmanay outdoor events, we recommend audiences dress appropriately for winter events in Scotland– prepare for all weather, wrap up warm and double check with your travel operator for the latest updates."

Tuesday’s wind warning is set to last from 7am until 11pm, with the Met Office having warned of gusts of 50 to 60 mph, which could reach 70mph in exposed areas.

Forecasters warned of possible transport delays, longer journey times and delays for high sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges as a result.

And it could be a ‘White New Year’s Day’, with a snow warning in place from 9am on Wednesday, January 1, until 3am on Thursday, January 2.

The Met Office has warned that this could bring disruption on the first day of 2025, with Scots urged to prepare for possible power cuts, loss of phone service and travel delays or cancellations.