A weather warning for severe rain could put a dampener on Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations as Scots are being urged to prepare for ‘significant disruption’.

The build up to the New Year has the potential to be a washout, with the Met Office having issued a yellow rain warning for two days on Monday and Tuesday.

The warning, which covers most of Scotland until midnight on Tuesday, said that power cuts and loss of services may affect homes and businesses over the 48 hours it is in place.

The Met Office added that there is a ‘small chance’ of flooding, damage to buildings and communities becoming cut off due to flooded roads.

Heavy rain could make for treacherous driving conditions on Monday and Tuesday (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

There is also a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services as well as difficult driving conditions and road closures due to spray and flooding.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations, the biggest in the world, are due to start on Sunday, December 29 and carry on through until New Year’s Day.

As well as the city’s famous street party on Tuesday, Glasgow rock band Texas are set to take to the stage in Princes Street Gardens.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay said: "With yesterday's weather warning for Edinburgh now lifted, forecasts for the 31st are looking more favourable, but still unsettled in the coming days.

“We continue to work closely with the Met Office and other agencies to monitor forecasts leading up to Hogmanay. As always in Scotland, the forecasts are changing regularly, and we are still a few days away, so we advise customers to stay up-to-date via our social channels and the Met Office.

“For all Edinburgh's Hogmanay outdoor events, we recommend audiences dress appropriately for winter events in Scotland– prepare for all weather, wrap up warm and double check with your travel operator for the latest updates."