Edinburgh police slam ‘extremely dangerous’ behaviour of youths after spate of bus attacks
Police in Edinburgh are hunting youths who have been pelting buses with dangerous objects, putting drivers and passengers’ lives at risk.
Officers say they have received “a number of reports” of youths targeting buses in Craigmillar, causing some services to be diverted.
Last week, buses were diverted from a busy route in the area due to youths allegedly throwing rocks and smashing a window. Lothian Buses said passengers travelling on the number 2, 30 and 12 Lothian services were informed of a diversion due to ‘antisocial’ behaviour.
In a statement released on Monday, Police Scotland said: “Recently we’ve received a number of reports of youths throwing objects at buses in the Craigmillar area of Edinburgh. This behaviour is extremely dangerous and has the potential to cause serious injury.·
“Lothian Buses provide an essential public service. Removing damaged buses from service and diverting public transport from the area has a negative impact on the local community.
“We will continue to work in partnership with Lothian Buses to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour and identify those responsible. If you see or know of anyone engaging in this reckless behaviour, please contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”
In recent weeks, there have been a series of alleged attacks on buses in the Capital.
As reported in the Evening News, an Edinburgh dad who was travelling with his two young children on a Lothian Bus was left terrified when a bottle was launched through a window, shattering glass onto unsuspecting passengers.
The Edinburgh resident, who did not wish to be named, was on board the number 200 airport bus service with his young daughters aged six and 11, when out of nowhere a bus window was smashed at around 12am on Pennywell Road near the medical centre causing ‘a massive hole’.
The father of two said: “I just heard this almighty smash. I thought ‘what the hell’ and when I turned around I saw the whole window had been shattered – someone had thrown a miniature brandy bottle through it. There was a guy actually sitting at the window and I’m surprised he never got struck by it. My kids were both crying their eyes out because they were so scared and shocked.”