An Edinburgh road was closed by police this evening following reports of youths throwing fireworks at vehicles.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niddrie Mains Road was closed around 6.30pm between Duddingston Road West and Duddingston Park South, with the public asked to avoid the area. It reopened shortly after 7.30pm, There are no reported injuries.

An eyewitness at the scene told the Evening News: “There has been a really heavy police presence since half five, dozens of police vans and a helicopter. There must be around easily 50 officers in the Hay Drive area with riot gear. The road was closed at around half six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There has been large explosions on the street and I saw a few fireworks go off next to parked cars, with other fireworks fired across the road.

“Residents have been diverted down side streets. I’ve also seen people stopped and searched, with one man asked to open his bag for officers to check.”

The scene at Hay Drive in Niddrie this evening, Tuesday, November 5. | National World

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Moonbeam resources are assisting local officers in the Niddrie area following reports of youths throwing fireworks at vehicles.

“Niddrie Main Road is currently closed between Duddingston Road West and Duddingston Park South. The public are asked to avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no reported injuries and enquiries are ongoing. If you have information about planned criminal activity involving fireworks this evening, please contact us 101. If you wish to report an ongoing crime then dial 999.”

Police revealed this afternoon that they will be carrying out searches in the Moredun, Niddrie and Gracemount areas this evening after receiving information about possible anti-social behaviour in those areas, by utilising Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act.

While Lothian has removed all bus services in Niddrie this evening amid concerns about the safety of passengers and drivers travelling through the Edinburgh area.