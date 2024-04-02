Edinburgh Sainsbury's Murrayfield store hit by cigarettes counter theft by 'youths in balaclavas'
Police in Edinburgh are hunting four teenagers who donned balaclavas and stole from a supermarket cigarette counter.
The kiosk at Sainsbury's Murrayfield store, situated between Westfield Road and Gorgie Road, was targeted on Tuesday, March 26 just before the store closed at 10pm.
Witnesses to the incident said the teenagers laughed at staff and boasted 'you can't touch us' before making off with items from the store.
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Police were called to our Murrayfield store last Tuesday and we’re supporting them with their investigation.”
A police spokesperson said:"At around 10pm on Tuesday, March 26, police received a report of four males entering Sainsbury's at Westfield Road, Edinburgh and stealing a quantity of cigarettes and vapes. Enquiries are ongoing."