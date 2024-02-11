Edinburgh stabbing: Victim of Royal Edinburgh Hospital assault speaks out about ordeal
A man who was stabbed on a ward at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital has spoken out about the ordeal.
The 30-year-old victim was allegedly ‘slashed’ then stabbed leaving him with injuries that required nearly 30 stitches. Police locked down the hospital following the attack which occurred on Friday, 9 February. A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with serious assault and possession of a knife.
Mr Murray told the Evening News he was left shaken up. He said: “The pain is unbearable. Doctors told me it was a 23cm deep wound and I needed 29 stitches. I start to shake pretty much every time another patient speaks about it. Recovery is going to be difficult. I can’t use the shower properly and have to keep the wound covered at all times. It’s extremely sore when I lie down and that makes it hard trying to get to sleep.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.25pm on Friday, 9 February, 2024 officers were called to reports of a serious assault in the Tipperlinn Road area of Edinburgh.
"A 30-year-old man receieved treatment at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital. A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sherriff Court on Monday, 12 February, 2024."
NHS Lothian has been contacted for comment.