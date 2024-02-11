Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was stabbed on a ward at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital has spoken out about the ordeal.

The 30-year-old victim was allegedly ‘slashed’ then stabbed leaving him with injuries that required nearly 30 stitches. Police locked down the hospital following the attack which occurred on Friday, 9 February. A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with serious assault and possession of a knife.

Mr Murray told the Evening News he was left shaken up. He said: “The pain is unbearable. Doctors told me it was a 23cm deep wound and I needed 29 stitches. I start to shake pretty much every time another patient speaks about it. Recovery is going to be difficult. I can’t use the shower properly and have to keep the wound covered at all times. It’s extremely sore when I lie down and that makes it hard trying to get to sleep.”

Mr Murray needed almost 30 stitches following the stabbing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.25pm on Friday, 9 February, 2024 officers were called to reports of a serious assault in the Tipperlinn Road area of Edinburgh.

"A 30-year-old man receieved treatment at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital. A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sherriff Court on Monday, 12 February, 2024."