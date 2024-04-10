Edinburgh woman arrested as police swarm on busy street after ‘disturbance’ at notorious trouble spot

Woman due to appear in court today following incident on busy Edinburgh street
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 10th Apr 2024, 11:48 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 13:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A woman has been charged in connection with a disturbance at a notorious trouble spot in Edinburgh.

A large police presence was spotted outside the Spey Lounge on Tuesday evening (April 9). It is believed the incident took place on the junction between Leith Walk and Crown Place at around 5.55pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers said a 38-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the disturbance and will appear in court today.

A woman has been arrested in connection with a disturbance near the junction between Leith Walk and Crown Place in Edinburgh. Photo: Google Street ViewA woman has been arrested in connection with a disturbance near the junction between Leith Walk and Crown Place in Edinburgh. Photo: Google Street View
A woman has been arrested in connection with a disturbance near the junction between Leith Walk and Crown Place in Edinburgh. Photo: Google Street View

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Tuesday, 9 April, 2024 we were called to reports of a disturbance on Leith Walk, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and a 38-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. She was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 10 April, 2024.”

Several incidents of anti-social behaviour have been reported around the junction between Leith Walk and Crown Place in recent years.