Edinburgh woman arrested as police swarm on busy street after ‘disturbance’ at notorious trouble spot
A woman has been charged in connection with a disturbance at a notorious trouble spot in Edinburgh.
A large police presence was spotted outside the Spey Lounge on Tuesday evening (April 9). It is believed the incident took place on the junction between Leith Walk and Crown Place at around 5.55pm.
Officers said a 38-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the disturbance and will appear in court today.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Tuesday, 9 April, 2024 we were called to reports of a disturbance on Leith Walk, Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended and a 38-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. She was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 10 April, 2024.”
Several incidents of anti-social behaviour have been reported around the junction between Leith Walk and Crown Place in recent years.