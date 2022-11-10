Police were called to the busy shopping street this evening, after being alerted to a man acting suspiciously. Officers found a bag nearby, and quickly cordoned off the area. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been called to Princes Street to deal with the package.

The street has been closed to pedestrians and traffic. Several Lothian Buses services were diverted away from the area due to the road closure.

Waverley Station has been evacuated and trains are no longer running.

Officers cordoned off Edinburgh's Princes Street, after a suspicious bag was found. (Photo credit: Bill Buchanan)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Thursday, 10 November, 2022 officers were called to Princes Street, Edinburgh to a report of a man was acting suspiciously. A bag was later found nearby and a cordon has been put in place as a precaution. Officers are in attendance and have called EOD.”

More to follow.