News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fife crime: 'Crossbow' fired at parked car in Lochleven Terrace, Lochgelly sparks police investigation

Crossbow incident in Fife town sparks police investigation

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 4:35pm
Police are investigating reports of a crossbow being fired in Lochgelly, Fife (Photos: Google/Getty Images)
Police are investigating reports of a crossbow being fired in Lochgelly, Fife (Photos: Google/Getty Images)
Police are investigating reports of a crossbow being fired in Lochgelly, Fife (Photos: Google/Getty Images)

The suspected firing of a crossbow in a Fife town is being investigated by police. The weapon, which is believed to have been a crossbow, was fired at a parked car in Lochleven Terrace, Lochgelly, police said, between the hours of 6pm-11pm on Saturday, March 4.

Detective sergeant Tommy Stenhouse, of Dunfermline CID, said: “We received a report of an arrow being found in the door of a parked, unoccupied car and are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances. We’d ask anyone with information, or who may have been in the Lochleven Terrace area on Saturday evening, to please call police.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 4085 of 4 March, 2023. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

Boy, 14, arrested and 15-year-old rushed to hospital with serious facial injuries after incident in Kirkcaldy