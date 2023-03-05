Police are investigating reports of a crossbow being fired in Lochgelly, Fife (Photos: Google/Getty Images)

The suspected firing of a crossbow in a Fife town is being investigated by police. The weapon, which is believed to have been a crossbow, was fired at a parked car in Lochleven Terrace, Lochgelly, police said, between the hours of 6pm-11pm on Saturday, March 4.

Detective sergeant Tommy Stenhouse, of Dunfermline CID, said: “We received a report of an arrow being found in the door of a parked, unoccupied car and are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances. We’d ask anyone with information, or who may have been in the Lochleven Terrace area on Saturday evening, to please call police.”

