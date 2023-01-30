News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Former teacher accused of abusing students at Fettes College and Edinburgh Academy arrested in South Africa

Former Edinburgh private school teacher arrested in South Africa

By Rachel Mackie
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 12:10pm

A former teacher accused of abusing students while at Fettes College and Edinburgh Academy has been arrested in South Africa. The BBC has reported that the man, known as Edgar, attended a sexual offences office near Claremont Police Station in Cape Town this morning, and is due to appear in court later.

The 83-year-old has been accused by former pupils, including BBC broadcaster Nicky Campbell, of abusing children. The UK had an extradition request approved three years ago, but there have been delays due to a series of appeals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edinburgh Academy and Fettes College have apologised to victims of abuse.

Former teacher accused of abusing students at Edinburgh private school arrested in South Africa
Most Popular

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.

Edinburgh man dies in hospital following serious car crash on Oswald Road