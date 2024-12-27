Fourth man arrested in connection with death of Amy Rose Wilson in Falkirk crash
Amy Rose Wilson, from Bo’ness, was pronounced dead at the scene of a horror crash in New Carron Road, Falkirk, on July 29, 2023. She was driving a Vauxhall Vectra which collided with a black Volkswagen Tiguan at around 6.10pm.
A black C-Class Mercedes was also spotted at the scene but was later recovered abandoned.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested at London Stansted this week and he is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.
It follows the arrests of three men who have already appeared in court charged in connection with the death.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Amy.”