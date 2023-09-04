Amy Rose Wilson death: Third man arrested and charged over death of Bo'ness woman
A third man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of of a 27-year-old Bo’ness woman.
Amy Rose Wilson was killed on Saturday, July 29 after the silver Vauxhall Vectra she had been driving collided with a black Volkswagen Tiguan in New Carron Road in Falkirk. A black C-Class Mercedes left the scene and was later found abandoned. Amy Rose was found dead at the scene of the smash, and detectives later launched a murder investigation.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in London and is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, September 4, 2023. This follows the arrests of a 27-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, who have both been charged and appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, September 1. The 27-year-old was arrested in Essex and the 53-year-old in London.
Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace all the occupants of the Mercedes and I would ask anyone with information to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2938 of Saturday, July 29.