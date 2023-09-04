News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Amy Rose Wilson death: Third man arrested and charged over death of Bo'ness woman

Amy Rose Wilson died after collision in July and police launched murder investigation
By Ian Swanson
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:54 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:54 BST

A third man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of of a 27-year-old Bo’ness woman.

Amy Rose Wilson was killed on Saturday, July 29 after the silver Vauxhall Vectra she had been driving collided with a black Volkswagen Tiguan in New Carron Road in Falkirk. A black C-Class Mercedes left the scene and was later found abandoned. Amy Rose was found dead at the scene of the smash, and detectives later launched a murder investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in London and is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, September 4, 2023. This follows the arrests of a 27-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, who have both been charged and appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, September 1. The 27-year-old was arrested in Essex and the 53-year-old in London.

Most Popular
Amy Rose Wilson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in July. Police late launched a murder investigation. Three men have now been charged in connection with her death.Amy Rose Wilson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in July. Police late launched a murder investigation. Three men have now been charged in connection with her death.
Amy Rose Wilson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in July. Police late launched a murder investigation. Three men have now been charged in connection with her death.

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace all the occupants of the Mercedes and I would ask anyone with information to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2938 of Saturday, July 29.