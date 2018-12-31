Hearts condemn fan who wore ‘Hang Neil Lennon’ t-shirt to Easter Road derby

Hearts have condemned a supporter who wore a t-shirt to the Edinburgh derby emblazoned with a sinister message aimed at Hibs boss Neil Lennon.

The Jambos fan was pictured at Easter Road on Saturday with a maroon t-shirt bearing the message “Hang Neil Lennon”.

A second snap showed the same fan wearing the offensive item of clothing in a front room.

The sick slogan had originally appeared as graffiti on a wall near Tynecastle Park following the previous meeting between the two Edinburgh teams.

An image of the graffiti surfaced online a day after the fiery nil-nil draw at Tynecastle on 31 October which saw the Hibs manager struck by a coin and an attack launched at Hearts keeper Bobby Zlamal.

READ MORE: ‘Hang Neil Lennon’ graffiti emerges after fiery Hearts-Hibs derby

Hearts have moved to condemn the offensive t-shirt incident, adding that ‘appropriate action’ will be taken following the completion of an investigation.

A club spokesperson said: “Heart of Midlothian condemns the entirely unacceptable actions of this individual.

“As soon as this matter was brought to the club’s attention an investigation was started, and once completed, appropriate action will be taken.”

Last Saturday’s derby also witnessed a Hibs fan caught on television appearing to mouth a racist insult at Hearts’ Clevid Dikamona. A man has since been charged in connection with the latter incident.

READ MORE: Hibs condemn supporter over ‘unacceptable’ abuse of Clevid Dikamona

In response to the troublesome supporters, one Twitter user wrote: “Over a game of football! Show them the exit & tell them ‘For you the beautiful game is over’.”

Another tweeted: “Fans shouting racist abuse at players, wearing t-shirts saying Hang Neil Lennon or singing about Leigh Griffiths’ problems or Wallace Mercer...you’re all vile. It’s not banter and normal fans don’t want to sit amongst you.”

The latest Edinburgh derby ended 1-0 to visitors Hearts, English midfielder Olly Lee scoring with a stunning left-footed strike.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital