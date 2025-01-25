Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fundraiser set up in memory of a six-year-old girl who was murdered has raised thousands of pounds.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hope Gordon, who was described as a ‘vibrant and loving little girl’, was found dead next to her father Mark at a house in West Calder’s Harburn Drive on January 20.

Police initially said both deaths were ‘unexplained’ but, following a post mortem, officers said they were treating the schoolgirl’s death as murder. Her father’s death is still unexplained but police said they do not believe anyone else was involved in the crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Close family friend Melanie Wheeldon yesterday set up a fundraising page in memory of Hope, who was a pupil at Livingston’s Toronto Primary School, and to help the youngster’s family with funeral costs.

Melanie said: “On January 20th, 2025, our hearts shattered as we learned of the tragic and senseless murder of 6-year-old Hope.

A fundraiser has been set up in memory of six-year-old Hope | Contributed

“Hope was a vibrant and loving little girl, known for her infectious smile, kind spirit, and deep love for animals. Hope's life was tragically cut short, leaving a void in the hearts of her family and friends that can never be filled.

“This GoFundMe page has been created to help Hope's family with the unexpected funeral expenses during this incredibly difficult time. Every contribution, no matter how small, will be deeply appreciated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser link with your friends and family to help spread the word. Let's come together to honour Hope's memory and offer support to her grieving family.

“May Hope's gentle soul rest in eternal peace. Thank you for your compassion and support.”

Hope Gordon was found dead along with Mark Gordon, 36, in their home on Harburn Drive, West Calder, on Monday, January 20. | Mark Gordon / Facebook

Speaking earlier in the week, Hope’s headteacher Fiona Linfoot described her as ‘bright, bubbly and affectionate’.

She said: “Hope was a much-loved member of the Toronto Primary family, and will be hugely missed by all her friends and school staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was a bright, bubbly and affectionate girl who brought joy to everyone she met. We will really miss her infectious smile and kind heart.

“We would ask everyone to respect the privacy of her family and the school community at this difficult time. Help and support is available to any of our pupils, or staff, affected by this tragic news.”