Hope Gordon murder: Fundraiser launched in memory of six-year-old girl found dead beside father in West Calder
Hope Gordon, who was described as a ‘vibrant and loving little girl’, was found dead next to her father Mark at a house in West Calder’s Harburn Drive on January 20.
Police initially said both deaths were ‘unexplained’ but, following a post mortem, officers said they were treating the schoolgirl’s death as murder. Her father’s death is still unexplained but police said they do not believe anyone else was involved in the crime.
Close family friend Melanie Wheeldon yesterday set up a fundraising page in memory of Hope, who was a pupil at Livingston’s Toronto Primary School, and to help the youngster’s family with funeral costs.
Melanie said: “On January 20th, 2025, our hearts shattered as we learned of the tragic and senseless murder of 6-year-old Hope.
“Hope was a vibrant and loving little girl, known for her infectious smile, kind spirit, and deep love for animals. Hope's life was tragically cut short, leaving a void in the hearts of her family and friends that can never be filled.
“This GoFundMe page has been created to help Hope's family with the unexpected funeral expenses during this incredibly difficult time. Every contribution, no matter how small, will be deeply appreciated.
“If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser link with your friends and family to help spread the word. Let's come together to honour Hope's memory and offer support to her grieving family.
“May Hope's gentle soul rest in eternal peace. Thank you for your compassion and support.”
Speaking earlier in the week, Hope’s headteacher Fiona Linfoot described her as ‘bright, bubbly and affectionate’.
She said: “Hope was a much-loved member of the Toronto Primary family, and will be hugely missed by all her friends and school staff.
“She was a bright, bubbly and affectionate girl who brought joy to everyone she met. We will really miss her infectious smile and kind heart.
“We would ask everyone to respect the privacy of her family and the school community at this difficult time. Help and support is available to any of our pupils, or staff, affected by this tragic news.”