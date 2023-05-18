Kayden Frank: Murder investigation launched after four-year-old boy found dead in Paisely flat
The death of a young Scottish boy is being treated as murder
A four-year-old Scots boy who died at a flat in Paisley was identified today as police confirmed they are investigating his death as murder.
Officers rushed to his home in Argyle Street around 8pm on Monday, 15 May, 2023, following a report of concern from the public. Kayden Frank was found dead at the scene alongside a 38-year-old man. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.
Officers issued a statement saying they believe nobody else was involved and enquiries are ongoing to get answers into the tragedy.
Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Thomson, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Kayden’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy. We are providing his family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time and officers are continuing enquiries to try and get some answers for them. Kayden’s family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time.” A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.