A four-year-old Scots boy who died at a flat in Paisley was identified today as police confirmed they are investigating his death as murder.

Officers rushed to his home in Argyle Street around 8pm on Monday, 15 May, 2023, following a report of concern from the public. Kayden Frank was found dead at the scene alongside a 38-year-old man. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers issued a statement saying they believe nobody else was involved and enquiries are ongoing to get answers into the tragedy.

Four-year-old Kayden Frank was found dead in a flat in Paisely (Photo supplied by Police Scotland)