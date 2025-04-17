Knifeman found guilty of murdering Lewis McCartney in Edinburgh city centre street
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bailey Dowling was found guilty of stabbing 18-year-old Lewis McCartney in the back in Viewcraig Street, Dumbiedykes, on February 12, 2023.
Lewis was found with serious injuries at around 3.45am and was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later.
Dowling was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, April 17, and is set to be sentenced at a later date.
Detective Chief Inspector George Calder said: “My thoughts remain with Lewis’ family and friends as they continue to try to come to terms with what happened. I hope the verdict will bring them some form of justice.
“Dowling now faces the consequences of his actions which resulted in the death of Lewis, a young man with a bright future ahead of him, who was supported by such a loving and caring family.
“Such violent crimes have no place in our local communities, I would ask those who chose to carry weapons to think long and hard and understand the horrific consequences which may result in their actions. I’d like to thank the public for their support during our investigation.”