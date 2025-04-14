Police investigating serious assault in Edinburgh's London Road charge man in connection

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 15:58 BST
Police in Edinburgh have charged a man in connection with a serious assault that happened in in the Abbeyhill area of the city this morning.

Police were called to the London Road area at around 6am on Monday, April 14 after a 48-year-old man was found seriously injured near Cadzow Place. The victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

A man has been charged following a serious assault in Edinburgh's London Road | NW

A police cordon was put in place along London Road between its junction with Montrose Terrace and Abbey Lane.

A man is due to appear in court tomorrow (Tuesday, April 15) in connection with the incident. Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0378 of April 14.

