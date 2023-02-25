Campaigners have issued fresh calls for a crackdown on ‘dangerous’ driving at the busy junction of Leith Walk and London Road, after it emerged there were 930 drivers made the illegal turn in one week.

Changes due to the Trams to Newhaven project saw 'no left turn' signs put in place for drivers heading up from Leith Walk.

But concerns were raised by locals about vehicles illegally travelling through the pedestrian crossing on London Road.

More than 900 breached the turn in a week

It is understood at least two people have been hit by cars at the junction since Leith Walk reopened at the junction in November.

A local campaign was backed by TV and radio host and cycling campaigner Jeremy Vine.

Several weeks after the council was notified of drivers making an illegal turn through pedestrians crossing during a "green man" a camera was installed to monitor the junction.

Edward Tissiman has been pushing the council to make the junction safer, after he was nearly struck by a car crossing it. He is now calling for Police powers in Scotland to be expanded beyond issuing fixed penalty notices. Mr Tissiman has called for the left turn to be reintroduced.

He said on Twitter:

"I received a response from the council to an FOI request for data obtained from footage taken by that camera. In just one week, *930 drivers* made this illegal and dangerous turn.

But this was during the quiet period after the Christmas break. On the 10th January, 261 drivers made the turn. During rush hour, a driver went for it every 2 minutes. In a normal week, I'd estimate around 1,400 drivers will put pedestrians in danger at this junction.

"The details of the 930 drivers have been forwarded to Police Scotland. Remember: 204 pedestrians were injured in Edinburgh in 2019. 4 were killed.

Edinburgh Council has an additional 24 days of footage, but doesn't have the capacity to review it.

"I have now submitted a further FOI request to Police Scotland to find out what action they have taken against the 930 drivers.

“With dangerous driving taking place across Scotland, largely unpunished, it's time for Police Scotland to follow the example of their colleagues in England & Wales and utilise the (free) National Dash Cam Portal.”

It comes after Edinburgh residents and councillors formed a human shield at the “lawless” junction in December to stop cars breaching the no-left turn signs. In shocking video

footage one driver was caught on camera blaring the horn and pushing at the group before reversing and driving around them.

Police officers were stationed at the junction for a couple of days in December and temporary bollards put up to deter drivers breaching the no-left turn.

