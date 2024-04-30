East Lothian man Richard Van Beck appears in court accused of alleged theft offences
An East Lothian man has appeared in court on petition accused of a series of alleged theft offences.
Richard Van Beck was brought to the dock from custody during a private petition hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last Thursday.
Van Beck, 40, faced three charges of theft by housebreaking, one allegation of theft and one of attempted theft.
He is also accused of one charge of housebreaking with intent to steal and a further offence of breaching bail conditions.
Van Beck, whose address was only given as East Lothian, made no plea and the case was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody. He is due to appear back at the capital court within eight days.
The court appearance follows alleged break ins at the Jade Garden and Preston Bay takeaways in Prestonpans as well as two alleged thefts from the Day Today store at North High Street in Musselburgh.