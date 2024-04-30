Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An East Lothian man has appeared in court on petition accused of a series of alleged theft offences.

Richard Van Beck was brought to the dock from custody during a private petition hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Van Beck, 40, faced three charges of theft by housebreaking, one allegation of theft and one of attempted theft.

He is also accused of one charge of housebreaking with intent to steal and a further offence of breaching bail conditions.

Van Beck, whose address was only given as East Lothian, made no plea and the case was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody. He is due to appear back at the capital court within eight days.