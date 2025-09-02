A man has appeared in court on petition accused of assault and robbery following an alleged incident in East Lothian.

Christopher Storrie was brought into the dock from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, September 1, where he faced the allegations.

Storrie, 44, made no plea during the short private hearing and he was remanded in custody. The case was committed for further examination and Storrie, of no fixed abode, will appear back at the city centre court within the next eight days.

The court appearance comes one week after police officers were notified of an allegation regarding a serious assault that was said to have taken place at James Street in Musselburgh on Saturday, August 23.

Police confirmed a 51-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the alleged incident where he remains in “a serious condition”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, August 25, police were contacted regarding the alleged serious assault of a 51-year-old man during a robbery in James Street, Musselburgh.

“The assault had happened on Saturday, August 23. The injured man remains within the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where medical staff describe his condition as serious.

“A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the incident. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, September 1. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”