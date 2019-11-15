Man arrested for drug-driving in Leith after testing positive for cannabis and cocaine

A driver has been arrested in Leith after testing positive for cannabis and cocaine.

Police made a routine stop of the 37-year-old man around 1.30am this morning.

The man tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine.He has been released pending the results of a full blood test.

PC Stewart Logan holding one of the Drugswipe testing kits. Picture: Neil Hanna.

If the test comes back positive he will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police officers used new drug testing kits which were brought into use across Scotland last month.

The roadside kit uses a mouth swab, and a blue line appears if the person tested is over the prescribed limit for cannabis or cocaine.

The limit is as close to zero as possible, and is in place in case of accidental exposure such as walking near another person smoking cannabis.