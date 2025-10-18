A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a hammer attack in Fife.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Kirkcaldy’s Windmill Road at around 11.30pm on Friday, October 17, following reports of a 53-year-old man having been hit on the head with a hammer.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his current condition is unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two other men, aged 40 and 24, were also taken to hospital for treatment. They were both arrested in connection with the assault.

A man was attacked with a hammer in Kirkcaldy's Windmill Road | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.30pm on October 17, we received a report of a disturbance in Windmill Road, Kirkcaldy.

"Emergency services attended, and three men aged, 53, 40 and 24, were taken to hospital for treatment.

"The 40-year-old man and the 24-year-old man have been arrested in connection with assault and enquiries are ongoing."