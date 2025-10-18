Man in hospital with serious injuries after hammer attack in Kirkcaldy

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 18th Oct 2025, 13:34 BST
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a hammer attack in Fife.

Emergency services were called to Kirkcaldy’s Windmill Road at around 11.30pm on Friday, October 17, following reports of a 53-year-old man having been hit on the head with a hammer.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his current condition is unknown.

Two other men, aged 40 and 24, were also taken to hospital for treatment. They were both arrested in connection with the assault.

A man was attacked with a hammer in Kirkcaldy's Windmill Roadplaceholder image
A man was attacked with a hammer in Kirkcaldy's Windmill Road | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.30pm on October 17, we received a report of a disturbance in Windmill Road, Kirkcaldy.

"Emergency services attended, and three men aged, 53, 40 and 24, were taken to hospital for treatment.

"The 40-year-old man and the 24-year-old man have been arrested in connection with assault and enquiries are ongoing."

