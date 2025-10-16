Man fighting for life in hospital after car crashes into Edinburgh building near Drumbrae Terrace
The victim was travelling as a passenger in a black Suzuki Jimny when it hit a building in Drumbrae Park, near Drumbrae Terrace, at around 1.30am on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the man was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The driver, an 18-year-old man, and another passenger, a 19-year-old man, were treated at hospital for minor injuries. Police are now appealing for information following the incident.
Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking people in the area to check any private CCTV from the surrounding streets to see if they have captured anything that could assist. If you were driving in the area please also check to see if you have any dash-cam that might help with our investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0194 of Thursday, 16 October, 2025.