Illegal fireworks worth around £100,000 recovered in West Lothian business premises
At around 11.30am on Wednesday, October 15, officers executed a warrant a business premises in Schoolhouse Industrial Estate. Police said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “It is an offence to buy, possess, or use fireworks without a valid licence. Anyone found selling or using fireworks illegally may face fines, seizure of items and potential prosecution.
“The misuse of firearms presents a significant risk to the public, and can result in serious injury, fires and damage to properties.
“We remain committed to working with partner agencies to ensure everyone’s safety. I would ask anyone who knows about the illegal sale or use of fireworks to report it to Police Scotland on 101.”