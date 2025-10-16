Illegal fireworks worth between £70,000 and £100,000 have been recovered in Addiewell, West Lothian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 11.30am on Wednesday, October 15, officers executed a warrant a business premises in Schoolhouse Industrial Estate. Police said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “It is an offence to buy, possess, or use fireworks without a valid licence. Anyone found selling or using fireworks illegally may face fines, seizure of items and potential prosecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stock picture of fireworks | Sean Gallup/Getty Images

“The misuse of firearms presents a significant risk to the public, and can result in serious injury, fires and damage to properties.

“We remain committed to working with partner agencies to ensure everyone’s safety. I would ask anyone who knows about the illegal sale or use of fireworks to report it to Police Scotland on 101.”