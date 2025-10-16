Illegal fireworks worth around £100,000 recovered in West Lothian business premises

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 16th Oct 2025, 10:24 BST
Illegal fireworks worth between £70,000 and £100,000 have been recovered in Addiewell, West Lothian.

At around 11.30am on Wednesday, October 15, officers executed a warrant a business premises in Schoolhouse Industrial Estate. Police said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “It is an offence to buy, possess, or use fireworks without a valid licence. Anyone found selling or using fireworks illegally may face fines, seizure of items and potential prosecution.

Stock picture of fireworksplaceholder image
Stock picture of fireworks | Sean Gallup/Getty Images

“The misuse of firearms presents a significant risk to the public, and can result in serious injury, fires and damage to properties.

“We remain committed to working with partner agencies to ensure everyone’s safety. I would ask anyone who knows about the illegal sale or use of fireworks to report it to Police Scotland on 101.”

