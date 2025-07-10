Man rushed to hospital after stabbing at Edinburgh flat

By Rachel Keenan
Published 10th Jul 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 14:36 BST
A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at a property in Edinburgh.

Police were called to a ‘disturbance’ on Northcote Street around 5:30pm on Wednesday, July 9, after a man was found with serious injuries.

Several emergency services vehicles attended the incident following reports of a disturbance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.25pm on Wednesday, 9 July, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance at an address in the Northcote Street area of Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and a 43-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

