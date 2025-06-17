A man who dragged a 13-year-old girl into woods and violently raped her has been jailed for eight years.

Valentin Tica appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, June 17, where he was sentenced to eight years in prison backdated to November 2023.

The 24-year-old had previously appeared in court on Tuesday, May 20, where he admitted to carrying out the serious sexual assault, which saw him attack the 13-year-old girl who had earlier been sitting on a bench with her friend.

Sentencing, Lord Ericht said: "Valentin Tica you have pled guilty to rape of a thirteen year old schoolgirl. You were aged 22 at the time.

“Your victim was sitting with a friend on a bench on a path near a wood and hill. You came and sat beside them. When the friend left you insisted on chumming your victim towards her home, even although she did not want you to do so. On the way you dragged her into the woods and raped her violently.

Valentin Tica appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, June 17 | PA

He added: “The report assesses you as presenting a high risk of harm. Your previous Scottish convictions are minor and not analogous. I have also had the benefit of a Victim Impact Statement from your victim’s mother which speaks eloquently of the devastating effect you have had on her daughter’s life.”

Detective Inspector Keith Taylor said: “Tica will now face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison. I would like to commend the victim for her strength during the investigation, and I hope today’s sentencing brings some sense of closure.

“We would encourage anyone who has experienced any form of violent or sexual offence, regardless of when it happened, to report it to us. We will investigate thoroughly and have specially trained officers and partner agencies who will support you throughout.”

Tica was also handed a non-harassment order for an indefinite period.