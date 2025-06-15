'Predatory' Midlothian pensioner jailed after historical campaign of sexual abuse

A former children’s care home manager who carried out a historical campaign of sexual abuse against young girls has been jailed and placed on the sex offenders register.

Roger Shaw molested two “exceptionally vulnerable” schoolgirls while he was the deputy officer at the children’s home in Southhouse, Edinburgh, in the 1970s and 1980s.

Shaw, now aged 79, made sexual comments to his victims and branded one traumatised youngster “a baby killer” after she was forced to undergo an abortion while staying at the home. Shaw also indecently assaulted a colleague by getting into her bed and touching her breasts while the pair were on a work excursion in the Scottish Highlands in the 1980s.

The pensioner, from Roslin, Midlothian, denied all the allegations but was found guilty of five charges by a jury following a four day trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month. He returned to the dock for sentencing on Friday, June 13, where Sheriff Fiona Sharp said he had carried out “a campaign of deliberate, sustained, emotional, physical and sexual abuse of children”.

Roger Shaw, 79, was found guilty of five charges by a jury following a four day trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month | Alexander Lawrie

Sheriff Sharp said: “You were convicted of all charges against you committed over seven years. You were in a position of authority over all of your victims and, with the exception of a colleague, your victims were children who were exceptionally vulnerable.

“Your predatory behaviour extended to a young female colleague at a residential location and where you were the member of staff in charge.”

Solicitor Paul Smith, defending, told the court his client suffers from “a variety of health issues” and continues to maintain his innocence.

Sheriff Sharp jailed Shaw for 15 months and placed him on the sex offenders register for 10 years. He was also handed a non-harassment order banning him from having any contact with one his victims for five years.

The trial heard evidence from two victims, now in their 60s, who said Shaw had abused them while they were under his care at the children’s home between May 1977 and December 1981. One woman said she was sexually assaulted by Shaw when she was alone and folding clothes in the home’s laundry room.

She said she was “trapped” within the small room and when the manager had walked in he had groped her breasts. The second victim told the jury she was assaulted by Shaw in a swimming pool when he swam between her legs and had intentionally touched her vagina. The women said they were also regularly subjected to sexual comments and he had callously labelled one of the victims as “a slut” and “a baby killer” after she underwent an abortion as a teenager.

The women both said they had made numerous complaints about Shaw’s behaviour towards them but their concerns were “brushed under the carpet” by the home’s management. A third woman told the jury she worked alongside Shaw at the care home and the pair had taken some of the children on a trip to Gairloch in Wester Ross.

She said she was sharing a room with two girls and a drunk Shaw stumbled into the room and after climbing into her bed had groped her breasts on a date in the early 1980s. The woman said she complained to care home bosses on her return but no action against him was ever taken.

Shaw was arrested and charged after one of the victims bravely came forward two years ago and reported what had happened to her to the police.