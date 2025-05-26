Four men will appear at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, each charged in connection with fire-raising at a house in Pitcairn Grove on Thursday, May 8.

It comes after officers executed warrants at addresses in Edinburgh, Whitburn and Bathgate during the morning of Friday, May, 23 as part of their investigation into violent incidents in the East and West of the country.

The men, three aged 18 and one aged 31, are all expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, May 26. One of the 18-year-olds, along with the 31-year-old man, have also been charged in connection with fire-raising at a business premises in Cumbernauld Road in Stepps, which also occurred on May 8.

Four men will appear at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, each charged in connection with fire-raising at a house on Pitcairn Grove on Thursday, May 8 | Duncan McGlynn/Getty Images

Police have now arrested a total of 41 people in connection with a series of linked ‘gang attacks’ across the country. Extensive enquiries remain ongoing and a dedicated team of officers from our Specialist Crime Division, with support from local divisions, continue to gather vital evidence and reassure the public with intelligence-led patrols.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Ferry said: “I want to reiterate that violence will not be tolerated and we will not stop until we bring those responsible to justice. We continue to work tirelessly and are following a number of positive lines of enquiry.

“The support of our communities is absolutely vital when it comes to tackling serious organised crime, preventing violence and getting justice for victims. I want to again thank the public for their continued help and information so far.

“If you know anything about these dangerous and abhorrent acts, please do the right thing and speak to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0562 of Friday, 21 March, 2025. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.