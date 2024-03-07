Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who sent naked pictures of children to online paedophiles while pretending to be a 13-year-old schoolgirl has escaped a jail sentence.

Aylwin Gordon, 36, sent the depraved images to men he met online and asked them to send him videos of them performing solos sex acts while they looked at the pictures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon was caught out when police officers discovered chat logs between him and the men after raiding his home in connection with him downloading child abuse images and videos.

Aylwin Gordon, 36, sent the depraved images to men he met online

During the search of his devices police found more than 400 horrific images pictures and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children including babies as young as one month old.

Gordon, of Walkerburn, Scottish Borders, pleaded guilty to possessing the child abuse images and to sending men images while posing as a 13-year-old girl when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in January.

Prosecutor Susan Dickson told the court police officers turned up at Gordon’s former home in Midlothian with search warrant at around 2.45pm on July 17, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mobile phone, a laptop and a hard drive were seized and were found to contain images and videos depicting male and female children aged between one month and 15 years old being sexually abused.

The cyber crime investigation also discovered the chat logs between Gordon and several unknown men he was in contact with on the Kik Messenger app.

The court was told the devices contained several “tribute videos” where Gordon had pretended to be a 13 year old girl and had sent images of naked children to the men.

The court was told he had requested the men record themselves masturbating while watching the images and then send videos of them back to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon returned to the dock for sentencing on Thursday where Sheriff Iain Nicol was provided with several reports informing him of Gordon’s rehabilitation.

Sheriff Nicol said: “Throughout the social work report it is clear you have acknowledged the inappropriate nature of your behaviour and the harm it has caused.

“Somewhat unusually in cases like this you have made extensive efforts to seek help to prevent further offending.”

Gordon was placed on a supervision order and the Sex Offenders Register for 18 months and was told he must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His was also given a conduct requirement where he is banned from using internet devices without permission and must allow his supervising officer access to any equipment on request.

Gordon pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children at his former home in Midlothian between July 13, 2009 and July 15, 2022.