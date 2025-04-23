Manhunt launched after convicted murderer with links to Edinburgh escapes prison
Members of the public are being urged not to approach 59-year-old Raymond McCourt, who was reported missing from HMP Castle Huntly at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 22.
McCourt has connections to both Glasgow and Edinburgh and is said to use public transport. He is around 6ft 2, of stocky build and has short, grey hair and beard. He also has reduced mobility.
He was last seen wearing a long black trench coat, grey dress trousers, a grey waistcoat, a blue shirt, a red and white tie and brown shoes.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland is appealing for any information that could help to trace 59-year-old Raymond McCourt, a convicted prisoner who has absconded from HMP Castle Huntly.
“He was reported missing to police around 5.30pm on Tuesday, 22 April, 2025.Raymond uses public transport and has connections to the Glasgow and Edinburgh areas. The public are being asked not to approach him.”
He added that any sightings of McCourt or information regarding his whereabouts can be reported to officers by phoning 101 and quoting reference 2857 of April 22.