Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Murder detectives investigating the shooting of Marc Webley outside an Edinburgh pub have arrested a third person.

Webley, 38, was shot minutes before the bells on Hogmanay, with police having been called to the scene in West Granton Road at around 11.50pm. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. A 39-year-old man was also injured and taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, detectives arrested and charged Grant Hunter, 32, and Emma McVie, 25, both of whom appeared in court on Monday, January 8, accused of murder. Hunter and McVie, both from Edinburgh, faced allegations of murder and assault to severe injury, danger to life and attempted murder. Both accused made no plea and were remanded in custody.