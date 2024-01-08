Marc Webley Edinburgh death: Third person arrested in connection with shooting on Hogmanay
Murder detectives investigating the shooting of Marc Webley outside an Edinburgh pub have arrested a third person.
Webley, 38, was shot minutes before the bells on Hogmanay, with police having been called to the scene in West Granton Road at around 11.50pm. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. A 39-year-old man was also injured and taken to hospital.
Last week, detectives arrested and charged Grant Hunter, 32, and Emma McVie, 25, both of whom appeared in court on Monday, January 8, accused of murder. Hunter and McVie, both from Edinburgh, faced allegations of murder and assault to severe injury, danger to life and attempted murder. Both accused made no plea and were remanded in custody.
A 33-year-old woman has now also been arrested in connection with the incident and police said enquiries are ongoing.