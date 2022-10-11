Martin Anthony McGinlay, 57, was last seen on a bus travelling from the Seagate Bus Station in Dundee to Glasgow city centre at around 10am on Saturday, October 8. He was expected to travel back to Dundee later that day, but has not returned home.

Police believe that the 57-year-old may have travelled to Edinburgh from Glasgow.

Martin is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, with a slim build and short grey/white hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black Parka jacket, green cargo trousers, and green and beige hillwalking boots. He also had a yellow medium backpack in his possession.

Police, who are worried about Martin’s well-being, have issued an appeal to social media. They are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact officers.

Inspector Lucy Cameron, from Longhaugh Police Station, Dundee, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Martin. Martin got the bus from the Seagate Bus Station, Dundee to Glasgow city centre for a day trip at about ten o’clock on the morning of Saturday, 8 October, 2022 and has since failed to return to his home address. It is possible that Martin may have travelled to Edinburgh from Glasgow.“Any person with information that could help us trace Martin is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference number PS-202210-0829 or speak to any officer.”