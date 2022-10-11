News you can trust since 1873
Mary MacAuley: Edinburgh police find missing 13-year-old girl 'safe and well'

An Edinburgh teenager who was reported missing has been found ‘safe and well’

By Anna Bryan
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Mary MacAuley, 13, had been reported missing from the Ferry Road area of the Capital on Saturday, October 8.

However, today (Tuesday, October 11), police announced that she has been found.

In a social media post, officers from the Edinburgh Police Division wrote: “Mary MacAulay, 13, who had been missing from Edinburgh, was traced safe and well last night, Monday, 10 October 2022.

“Thanks for your comments and shares.”

