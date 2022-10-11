Mary MacAuley: Edinburgh police find missing 13-year-old girl 'safe and well'
An Edinburgh teenager who was reported missing has been found ‘safe and well’
By Anna Bryan
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Mary MacAuley, 13, had been reported missing from the Ferry Road area of the Capital on Saturday, October 8.
However, today (Tuesday, October 11), police announced that she has been found.
Most Popular
In a social media post, officers from the Edinburgh Police Division wrote: “Mary MacAulay, 13, who had been missing from Edinburgh, was traced safe and well last night, Monday, 10 October 2022.
“Thanks for your comments and shares.”