A 21-year-old man has been charged by police, after a member of the public reported seeing an off-road bike being driven illegally in a village in Midlothian.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 8:09 am

Police attended and traced the male on Tuesday, June 21, after receiving reports of an off road bike being ridden on the public footpaths in Gorebridge.

The man was charged in connection with various road traffic offences, including having no insurance for the vehicle, and his bike was seized. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

In a social media post, police wrote: “As we can't be everywhere, it's reports like this one that greatly assist us in stopping individuals involved in such offences.”

In Scotland, it is illegal to use off-road vehicles on pavements and footpaths. They also cannot be driven on roads, unless they meet the required standards and are registered with the DVLA, as well as being taxed and insured.

