Police attended and traced the male on Tuesday, June 21, after receiving reports of an off road bike being ridden on the public footpaths in Gorebridge.

The man was charged in connection with various road traffic offences, including having no insurance for the vehicle, and his bike was seized. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a social media post, police wrote: “As we can't be everywhere, it's reports like this one that greatly assist us in stopping individuals involved in such offences.”

In Scotland, it is illegal to use off-road vehicles on pavements and footpaths. They also cannot be driven on roads, unless they meet the required standards and are registered with the DVLA, as well as being taxed and insured.