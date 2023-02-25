News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian crime news: Arrest made after two men assaulted during a disturbance in Dalkeith

A man has been arrested after police were called to a disturbance in Dalkeith.

By Rachel Mackie
A man has been arrested after police received a report of a disturbance in Midlothian.

Officers were called to the incident which occurred on Salters Road in Dalkeith around 8.30 pm on Friday. Two men, both aged 23, had been assaulted and a 22 year old man was arrested and charged in connection.

He was released and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

A man has been arrested in Dalkeith.
