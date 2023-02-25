Midlothian crime news: Arrest made after two men assaulted during a disturbance in Dalkeith
A man has been arrested after police were called to a disturbance in Dalkeith.
Officers were called to the incident which occurred on Salters Road in Dalkeith around 8.30 pm on Friday. Two men, both aged 23, had been assaulted and a 22 year old man was arrested and charged in connection.
He was released and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.