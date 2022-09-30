News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian crime: Passenger allegedly made 'violent threats' to Scotrail staff on train from Edinburgh to Newtongrange

Several trains to and from Edinburgh Waverley were cancelled on Thursday afternoon, after police received a report of an individual threatening Scotrail staff.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 30th September 2022, 6:59 pm

British Transport Police were alerted to a passenger making violent threats towards a member of staff on a train near Newtongrange station in Midlothian, shortly before 4.30 on Thursday (29 September).

Scotrail was forced to cancel, delay and revise services between Edinburgh and Tweedbank as a result of the disturbance.

Officers are now asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police received a report of a passenger making violent threats towards a member of rail staff on a train near Newtongrange station at 4.19pm yesterday (29 September).

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 415 of 29/09/22.”

