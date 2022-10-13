The blaze occurred within a house on Edmonston Road in Danderhall, between 9.45pm and 10pm on Wednesday, October 5. Police believe that someone entered the property and set it alight, causing damage within.

In a social media appeal, officers from the Midlothian Police Division appealed for witnesses, and asked: “Were you at or near Edmonston Road, Danderhall the evening of Wednesday 5th October 2022?”. They requested that locals check CCTV and dash cams in the surrounding area.

Anyone who has any useful information that could help police should contact them by calling 101 and quoting incident 3768 05/10/2022.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 10.19pm on Wednesday, 5 October to reports of smoke issuing from a property on Edmonstone Road, Danderhall.

"Operations Control mobilised two appliances and a height vehicle to extinguish a fire affecting a two-storey house.

"There were no reported casualties."

Advertisement Hide Ad