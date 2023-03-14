Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault at the back of a miners club in Midlothian.

A 41-year-old man was walking along the footpath directly at the back of Woodburn Miners Club in Dalkeith around 9.50pm on Friday (March 10).

He was approached by a man on a bicycle who appeared to deliberately collide with him. He was then punched and knocked to the ground. He sustained a serious facial injury that required hospital treatment.

The man on the bicycle then made off in an unknown direction.

Detective Sergeant Marion Anderson, of Dalkeith CID, said: “This appears to be an unprovoked attack and we are eager to trace the man responsible.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen this man on his bicycle or where he went to get in touch as you may have information that could help with our enquiries.”