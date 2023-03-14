News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian crime: Police hunting for male cyclist after 'serious assault' behind miners club in Dalkeith

The man on the bicycle made off in an unknown direction following unprovoked attack

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:12 GMT

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault at the back of a miners club in Midlothian.

A 41-year-old man was walking along the footpath directly at the back of Woodburn Miners Club in Dalkeith around 9.50pm on Friday (March 10).

He was approached by a man on a bicycle who appeared to deliberately collide with him. He was then punched and knocked to the ground. He sustained a serious facial injury that required hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault at the back of Woodburn Miners Club in Dalkeith.
The man on the bicycle then made off in an unknown direction.

Detective Sergeant Marion Anderson, of Dalkeith CID, said: “This appears to be an unprovoked attack and we are eager to trace the man responsible.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen this man on his bicycle or where he went to get in touch as you may have information that could help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1293 of Monday, 13 March, 2023, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

