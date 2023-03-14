News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Man arrested and charged after serious assault outside Bathgate shop

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:02 GMT

A man has been arrested following a serious assault in a West Lothian street. A 17-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after the incident, which police said happened at around 4.35pm outside a store in Philip Avenue in Bathgate on Wednesday, March 8.

Following an appeal, Police Scotland has said a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is expected to appear in court at a later date, police said. Detective Inspector Barry McDaid said: “We’d like to thank the community for their assistance with our enquiries into this incident.”

A man has been charged after a serious assault in Philip Avenue, Bathgate (Image: Google)
