Midlothian crime: Second man arrested in connection with serious assault of a 26-year-old woman in Dalkeith

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2024, 16:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A second man has been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a woman in Midlothian last weekend.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a 26-year-old woman near Abbey Road in Dalkeith on the evening of Friday, October 4. He has been released pending further enquiries.

Enquiries are ongoing and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area. Anyone with information which could assist officers, is asked to use the online portal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously assaulted on a path in a wooded area near the golf club on Abbey Road, Dalkeith. The incident happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Friday, October 4Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously assaulted on a path in a wooded area near the golf club on Abbey Road, Dalkeith. The incident happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Friday, October 4
Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously assaulted on a path in a wooded area near the golf club on Abbey Road, Dalkeith. The incident happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Friday, October 4 | Google Maps

Alternatively, contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 3107 of 4 October or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 32-year-old man was previously arrested in connection with the incident. He was released pending further enquiries.

Related topics:Midlothian
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice