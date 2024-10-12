Midlothian crime: Second man arrested in connection with serious assault of a 26-year-old woman in Dalkeith
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a 26-year-old woman near Abbey Road in Dalkeith on the evening of Friday, October 4. He has been released pending further enquiries.
Enquiries are ongoing and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area. Anyone with information which could assist officers, is asked to use the online portal.
Alternatively, contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 3107 of 4 October or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
A 32-year-old man was previously arrested in connection with the incident. He was released pending further enquiries.