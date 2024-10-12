Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second man has been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a woman in Midlothian last weekend.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a 26-year-old woman near Abbey Road in Dalkeith on the evening of Friday, October 4. He has been released pending further enquiries.

Enquiries are ongoing and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area. Anyone with information which could assist officers, is asked to use the online portal.

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously assaulted on a path in a wooded area near the golf club on Abbey Road, Dalkeith. The incident happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Friday, October 4 | Google Maps

Alternatively, contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 3107 of 4 October or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 32-year-old man was previously arrested in connection with the incident. He was released pending further enquiries.